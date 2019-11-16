Millers’ swim teams score early success

Yukon’s swim teams have started the season the way their coach had hoped — winning one meet and having success in another.

Both the Millers’ boys and girls swim teams brought home first-place finishes in their opening meets at Lawton.

There, they competed against four teams, including all three Lawton schools as well as Elgin.

The girls’ team finished the meet with 610 points, easily outdistancing the No. 2 team, Lawton MacArthur, which had 276 points.

The boys finished with 560 points to claim first. MacArthur’s boys’ team finished second with 343 points.

“They did really well. Both the boys and girls teams won,” said coach Bruce Clifton, who is entering his fourth year as the swim teams’ coach.

“I am thrilled with my new kids,” he said. “They stepped it up, and I was really proud of them.”

Meanwhile, the boys also competed well in a meet in Altus, while the girls struggled against tougher competition.

“Altus is always a tough meet for us. They are a state championship caliber team year-in and year-out,” Clifton said.

This year, two swim teams from Wichita Falls, Texas, were added to the mix.

“We didn’t have the best results as far as placing, yet, individually, I thnk our swimmers did quite well,” he said.

Clifton said several of his swimmers, both boys and girls, were able to improve their times.

“To me, that is what they need to be focusing on,” he said. “From that perspective, I was pleased with how they did,” he said.

Overall, Yukon’s girls finished fourth behind Altus, Wichita Falls Rider and Duncan.

Yukon’s girls scored 59 points.

In the boys’ competition, Yukon finished third behind Altus and Wichita Falls Rider, which tied for first with 140 points. Yukon scored 92, well ahead of fourth-place Duncan at 75 points.

Yukon’s next meet is not until Dec. 12 when they will be at Edmond North. The meet begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at Mitch Park.