For the Millers, a season cut short

For the Yukon Millers football team, the shoulder pads and helmets are back in the storage room, where they will remain until spring football in May.

And while the season was wrapped up Nov. 8 without a berth in the playoffs, coach Jeremy Reed said he was proud of the tenacity his team showed throughout the season.

Yukon’s record was 4-6, with two of those losses coming at the hands of No. 2 Broken Arrow and Westmoore.

In both of those cases, the losses were by one point and came in the final seconds of the respective game.

Yukon completed the season as the fourth most proficient offense in Class 6A, averaging more than 400 yards per game.

More impressive is the fact that most of those yards came as a result of Reed’s Flexbone offense, which opposing defenses struggled to stop.

Yukon rushed the ball 557 times this season for 4,048 yards.

The team was led by senior running back Camron Farmer, who carried the ball 133 times for 1,002 yards. That was an average of 7.5 yards per carry.

Landon Donoho, another senior, averaged 6.7 yards per carry while racking up 909 yards on 136 carries.

Caden Hernandez had 729 yards on 54 carries, while Makari Slaughter had 782 yards on 84 carries.

“There are not many teams that call 557 runs and average 7.3 yards per carry,” Reed said.

That average is not against teams that aren’t good. Yukon’s 10-game schedule included seven teams that were in the top 10 of 6A-1 when they faced them.

“That’s a high standard we just set. That will be hard to continue to reach, that type of numbers. We will obviously continue to strive for it,” he said. “I don’t know if people, right now, understand how special that offensive year was.”

The prolific offense was led by a sophomore quarterback.

Brayden Dutton finished the year hitting 15 of 42 passes for just 257 yards. That included five touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.

Dutton also carried the ball 73 times for 251 yards.

“We were playing a lot of new people this year. Even as good as we were offensively, there were times when it was not clean from a turnover standpoint,” Reed said.

While Yukon’s offense was prolific, its defense, at times struggled.

Part of that can be blamed on the lack of experience.

Yukon only returned one starter from last year’s squad.

Still, they improved throughout the year.

“There were a lot people who had major doubts about us being even competitive. From knowing where we were and where we ended up, I think there is a lot of huge success to take from the season.

“Even though there were only four total wins, I think there are story lines in the season that should and could change the trajectory of our program,” he said.

Most of the team will be back next year.

“It is a much different feel, a much different look. That makes it that even a little more special how the season went because of the amount of new faces and impact players lost (last year). We had to do it with a lot of new people. It was interesting year that I think played out very well,” Reed said.