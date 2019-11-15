Obituary – Julie Smith Dawson – Death Notices Nov. 16, 2019
Julie (Smith) Dawson was born on April 3, 1971, in Springfield, Missouri.
Julie had a bright personality and never met a stranger, whether it was a human or an animal.
Julie married the love of her life, Marshal Dawson, on Sept. 25th, 2010.
Julie loved spending time with Marshal, her family and her beloved pets.
Julie passed away at Baptist Hospital on Nov. 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She will be missed by her countless friends and family.
DEATH NOTICES
Robert E. Duncan
Robert E. “Bob” Duncan, 94, died Nov. 12. His service will be Monday. (Yanda and Son)
Jeanene Kay Smith
Jeanene Kay Smith, 65, died Nov. 9. A service was held Friday. (Yanda and Son)
Aaron Bailey
Aaron Curtis Bailey, 35, died Nov. 12. The funeral will be Saturday at the Clear Springs Church. (McNeil’s)
Larry Nunn
Larry Dean Nunn, 62, died Nov. 11. His funeral will be Tuesday. (McNeil’s)