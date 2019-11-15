No injuries reported following bus accident

No students were injured in a Mustang school bus that was involved in a chain-reaction accident Friday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred on Mustang Road just north of SW 59th Street.

“We’re thankful that damage to the bus was minimal, so that it was able to complete its route,” spokesman Kirk Wilson said.

School officials have notified parents, Wilson said.

Three vehicles that were heading south were involved in the accident, a representative of the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

A white SUV was at the front of the chain reaction, and a Ford Mustang was in the middle.

Ambulances were at the scene, but News 9 said police reported no one was injured.