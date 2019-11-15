Family mourns loss of husband, father

“I forgive him,” said the widow of Ross Garrett, as she wiped tears from her eyes.

The person she was forgiving is 39-year-old Justin Van Anderson, who was accused of robbing a 7-Eleven early Tuesday and shooting to death Ross Garrett.

Ross Garrett was on the telephone with 911 operators reporting the robbery when shots were fired, officials said.

He died at the scene of the 1:54 a.m. incident.

Anderson also was shot and killed after he open-fired on officers who went to a home in Yukon to question him about the incident.

They had previously received a tip that Anderson was involved in the incident, authorities said.

For Garrett’s wife, who didn’t want her first name used because of safety concerns, the news that her husband of 41 years had been killed was devastating.

“I told him to have a good night and I loved him,” she said.

Mrs. Garrett said she went to bed thinking everything would be all right.

Her life changed about two hours later.

Ross Garrett had worked for 7-Eleven for more than 18 years, and had spent most of the past 12 years working in the store at the corner of Czech Hall Road and Reno Avenue.

He preferred working the overnight shift. It was quieter, Mrs. Garrett said her husband told her.

“Everyone says the coffee didn’t taste the same today,” she said.

Ross Garrett was 64. He has two children and a granddaughter.

One of his sons followed in his father’s career path.

He also works the overnight shift at an Oklahoma City 7-Eleven and was on duty when his manager rushed in to tell him the tragic news.

The younger Garrett said being robbed is always a concern.

His father also had been robbed on June 27, 2017, but no shots were fired in that incident.

No one was ever arrested, police say.

Mrs. Garrett said her husband was strong and never let the thought of a robbery bother him, at least not outwardly.

“He was a strong man, very kind. He was a very loving man, he was a very giving man. He would do anything for anybody. If you called and asked for help, he would do what he could do to get the job done,” she said.

Ross Garrett grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He and his soon-to-be wife met while they both were serving in the military.

They both were in the Army and met at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

After serving seven years with the Army, Ross Garrett took a job that brought the family to Yukon.

He was doing what he loved, she said.

“I’m going to miss hugs,” she said. “They made me feel good, especially when I was feeling down in the morning. He could tell when I was depressed.”

7-Eleven issued a statement that described Ross Garrett as well-liked and respected.

“He had a gentle way about him and was the kind of person about whom you just never heard a negative word. Those folks are few in this world. To say we will miss him doesn’t do justice to who he was,” the statement reads.

Yanda and Son Funeral Home in Yukon is handling services for Garrett. They will be private.

A gofundme account to benefit the family has been established.

It can be found at gofundme.com/f/rossgarrett.