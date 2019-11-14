Pairings announced for holiday hoops classic

The pairings for the second annual Cornerstone Mustang Holiday Classic basketball tournament have been announced.

Robert Foreman, Mustang’s athletic director, released the tournament bracket Nov. 6 during a luncheon in the Mustang High School Event Center hospitality room.

The classic is Dec. 26-28.

Mustang’s Lady Broncos will face Verdigris at 7 p.m. Dec. 26 in the quarterfinal round of their eight-team bracket.

Last season, new Mustang girls head coach Katie Bass directed Midwest City.

Mustang’s boys will play immediately afterward at 8:30 p.m., opposing Midwest City Carl Albert in the final game of the day.

First-year Broncos head coach Scott Hodges led Westmoore’s program last year and won against Muskogee on the final day of the classic.

“It’s a strong field,” Foreman said. “The Piedmont girls are 5A defending state champions. Seven of the 16 teams qualified for the state tournament last year.”

Foreman said five of the boys teams — Owasso (6A), Putnam City (6A), Carl Albert (5A), Catoosa (4A) and Minco (2A) — should be highly ranked in their classes.

In the girls field, Mustang (6A), Edmond North (6A), Midwest City (6A), Piedmont (5A), Newcastle (4A) and Verdigris (4A) all should be in the Top Ten of their classes, Foreman said.

Last season, Edmond North’s girls won the Cornerstone Mustang Holiday Classic.

Midwest City captured the boys title but isn’t returning in 2019.

Other first-round girls games are: Piedmont-Midwest City, 9 a.m.; Edmond North-Bixby, noon, and Newcastle-Owasso, 4 p.m.

The girls field has won a combined 15 state championships.

Other first-round boys games are: Midwest City-Minco, 10:30 a.m.; Owasso-Westmoore, 1:30 p.m., and Putnam City-Catoosa, 5:30 p.m.

The boys field has combined to win 13 state titles.

The tournament is sponsored by Cornerstone Bank.

Pinon selects UCO

Aliyah Pinon, a 5-foot-9 senior guard, signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play for the University of Central Oklahoma.

Pinon transferred to Mustang from Hooker, where she averaged 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 assists per game during her junior season.

She was selected the most valuable player of the Panhandle Six Conference and helped lead Class 2A Hooker to a 20-7 record.