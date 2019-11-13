Yukon’s Hurtz earns 2019 All-State honors

Several Canadian County softball players, including one from Yukon, have been named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State team.

The list was released last week.

Senior Hannah Hurtz, who was the Yukon Millers’ leadoff hitter, was selected to the Large West team as an outfielder.

Also on the team are three players from neighboring Piedmont.

They include pitcher Chloe Bohuslanvlcky and infielders Rikki Hadley and Kenedi Morelock.

Hurtz finished the season with 24 runs batted in, and also scored 42 runs on her own.

Yukon’s Ashlyn Bruce was selected as an alternate to the team.

Both Hurtz and Bruce were named to the All-Region team.

Hurtz has committed to playing softball at East Central University in Ada. The Tigers are an NCAA Division II team.

Bruce plans to play at Oklahoma Christian University for the Lady Eagles.

“I am very excited for her,” said Yukon coach Katy Hoke of Hurtz. “She deserves it.”

The All-State game will be played June 6 on the campus of Oklahoma Christian in north Oklahoma City.