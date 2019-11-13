Patriots top Medford, prepare for playoffs

The Southwest Covenant Patriots have not lost a regular season game in more than two years, and last Friday’s game was no different.

The Patriots topped the Medford Cardinals 42-14 to finish the regular season 8-0. The last time Southwest Covenant lost a regular season game was on Oct. 19, 2017, when the team lost 52-12 to Tipton, which eventually won the state championship.

Last year, the Patriots’ only loss came in the state title game, also against Tipton.

The Patriots not only won their district title with Friday’s win over Medford, it also guaranteed itself home-field advantage in the playoffs.

That begins this Friday when the Patriots host Webbers Falls (4-6). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Patriot Field in Taylor Park.

Last week, the Patriots had little trouble handling the Cardinals, racking up 294 total yards, including 208 on the ground.

The Patriots held the Cardinals to 157 total yards, including minus-20 rushing.

THE GAME

Southwest Covenant jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter when Will Haas grabbed a 25-yard pass from Ben Webb. Haas also accounted for the two-point conversion.

In the second quarter, Medford tied the game on a 68-yard pass from Isaac Koehn. But that was when Southwest Covenant took control, clicking off three straight scores.

Haas and Webb teamed up two more times for touchdown passes. One was from 23 yards, while the other was a 32-yard pass play.

The Patriots also got a 43-yard scoring run from Draake Rought.

At halftime, the Patriots were up 38-8.

The Cardinals kept the Patriots out of the end zone in the third quarter. Medford scored on a pick-six that went 93 yards.

Southwest Covenant also got a defensive score of its own when Haas returned an interception 45 yards.

Rought scored a second time from 17 yards out in the fourth quarter.

Rought had a big night, finishing with 21 carries for 149 yards to lead the Patriots.

Haas was the top receiver with five catches for 82 yards.