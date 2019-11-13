Millers play for pride, rout Memorial

Yukon came into its game against Edmond Memorial knowing it was the more talented squad. But what coach Jeremy Reed didn’t know was what type of mentality his Millers would take into the night.

With no playoffs to play for, the only thing Yukon had to play for was pride. That was more than enough as they rolled through the Bulldogs 68-34 Friday at Miller Stadium.

“I was just real happy with the way they treated tonight,” Reed said. “We challenged them all week. It’s not always easy when you know that this game is your final game when you don’t have a playoff game on the line. We didn’t have a winning season on the line, so I am just proud of the challenge they accepted to be great finishers.”

Cade Peters helped set the tone for the Millers’ defense to start the night. On second down, Edmond completed a pass to a receiver, and it looked like he had open space to run for the first down. However, Peters came sprinting out of nowhere to blast the receiver and blow up the play.

That led to the Bulldogs punting and Yukon taking over near midfield.

A few players later, Landon Donoho bruised up the Edmond defense on his way to a short touchdown run. After the 2-point conversion, Yukon led 8-0.

Yukon continued to cram the football down Edmond’s throat with its run game on the next possession.

A long run by quarterback Braydon Dutton led to a 22-yard touchdown scamper by Camron Farmer.

Farmer added a second trip to the end zone on the first play of the second quarter to push the Millers ahead 22-0.

The Millers’ defense didn’t give the Bulldogs a chance to get into the game. Every possession someone was making a play. Dylan Asher, Dylan Hawkins and Carson Creach, were just a few of the defenders causing havoc for Memorial.

Yukon extended its lead to 29-0 on an acrobatic touchdown by Makari Slaughter.

After talking a pitch from Dutton, Slaughter ran toward the corner of the end zone and with a defender coming at him, he hurdled Edmond’s Peyton Medeiros and landed in the end zone.

The first half was not all good news for the Millers. With 6:40 left in the second quarter, Luke Ringwald went down with a knee injury.

He had to be helped off the field.

On the next play Memorial scored and closed the gap to 29-7.

The Millers got the points right back when Isaiah Butler returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

Slaughter put one more touchdown on the board to give Yukon a 43-7 advantage at halftime.

“I was really happy for those seniors,” Reed said. “Not only did they get to go out with a win, but a dominating win.”

On the first two possessions of the second half, Farmer and Donoho scored, and the game was officially a rout.

“I feel like we’re playing some really good football and it’s over,” Reed said. “You want to be playing your best football at the end of the year, going into the playoffs. I feel like we are. The bad luck of it, we don’t have a game next week.”