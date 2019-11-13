Former Mustang teacher dies in crash

A former Mustang intermediate teacher was killed over the weekend after her vehicle flipped and rolled off an overpass near Interstate 40 and Czech Hall Road, authorities said.

Brookelynn Selman, of Yukon, died in the crash that occurred early Saturday, authorities said. Selman, 25, taught math at Meadow Brook Intermediate School last year.

She currently was serving as a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Blanchard Middle School. She also was the school’s cheer coach.

Blanchard Super-intendent Dr. Jim Beckham said the accident occurred as Selman traveled from Yukon to Blanchard so the cheer squad could participate in a Veterans Day parade.

Selman was in her third year of teaching. She taught at Blanchard two years ago and returned this year.

“She was a really popular teacher at the middle school,”Beckham said.

The superintendent said counselors were at the school Monday to help students and staff through the emotional time.

“It’s a sad day. I met with all the teachers earlier to lay out plans for the day. It isn’t something that comes along very often, especially for someone so young. It is a unique situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department said they are unclear what caused Selman’s sport utility vehicle to careen into the guardrail before flipping onto the embankment.

The crash shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 40 for several hours. Officials said it would be several days before the investigation into the accident is completed.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Friday at the Blanchard High School gymnasium. Burial will be private.