Marjorie Brewton

Marjorie Ella Brewton, 88, died Nov. 7. Her funeral was Tuesday. (Yanda and Son)

Robert Lower

Robert Francis Lower, 80, died Nov. 8. No services are planned. (McNeil’s)

Raymond Owens

Raymond Carl Owens, 92, died Nov. 9. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Kingfisher Cemetery. (McNeil’s)

Paris Rocklein

Paris Ann Rocklein, 88, died Nov. 9. No services are planned. (Yanda and Son