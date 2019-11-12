Clerk shot, killed during robbery

A Yukon-area convenience store clerk was shot and killed early Tuesday during an armed robbery. The suspect was later shot and killed by police.

Oklahoma City police say Ross Garrett, 64, was killed during a robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 12201 W. Reno Ave.

The store is located at the corner of Czech Hall Road and Reno, about a mile south of the Yukon city limits.

According to authorities, officers responded to a 911 call at 1:54 a.m. in which the caller said that there had been a robbery with shots fired.

Officials said they believe the caller was Garrett, who had died by the time officers arrived on the scene.

While officers were investigating the robbery, officials received information linked to an earlier 911 call that provided a possible location for the suspect.

When officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department and a deputy from the Canadian County sheriff’s office arrived at that location, 10925 SW 33rd St., the suspect allegedly open-fired on officers.

The suspect, identified as Justin Van Anderson, 39, of Oklahoma City, was shot and killed, police said.

Authorities said three other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

The two Oklahoma City officers who were involved in the shooting have been identified as Sgt. Kelly Kassidy, who has seven years of service, and Sgt. Travis Vernier, who has six years of service.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s deputy, who was not identified, did not fire his weapon, said Sheriff Chris West.

Court records show that Anderson had previously been convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in Canadian County. He received a five-year suspended sentence in 2014.

He also had a misdemeanor drug conviction in 2018 in Canadian County. He was given a one-year suspended sentence after his plea last November.