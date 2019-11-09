Pets and People gets OK for new rescue center

Officials with a Yukon-based animal rescue program say they hope to break ground on a new facility later this year after a city board approved a request Monday that allows them to use property that doesn’t meet city space requirements.

Officials with Pets and People plan to construct a 4,700-square-foot building near the current Yukon Animal Control facility to house their animals.

Deena Smith, who is president of the organization, said the pet rescue group hopes to kick off a capital campaign by the end of the month to help fund construction of the building.

She said the goal is to raise between $400,000 and $500,000.

She said a portion of those funds will be matched by another organization.

Smith and Pets and People got two pieces of good news this week.

The first came Monday when the city’s board of adjustment approved a variance that allows Pets and People to use property that doesn’t meet a five-acre requirement that is set for agriculturally zone property.

The property is only about three acres.

In addition, the city also waived a requirement about frontage to the property.

The organization plans to construct its shelter on property it already owns and is used for a dog park.

Meanwhile, Tuesday, the city council OK’d a request for a conditional-use permit on the same property.

The organization will have to meet certain requirements, including not having any kennels outside of the building, meeting U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations for the property and limiting the number of storage buildings on the site.

Smith said she is happy the organization can move forward.

“We’ve had really great backing from the community. They have been very generous to us in the past,” Smith said.

Currently, Pets and People uses space at the Yukon Animal Shelter. However, the city is completing a new building, which should open in the next 60 days.

That building will limit the number of animals that can be kept by Pets and People.

Smith said currently the organization has about 80 dogs in its shelter.

Pets and People’s proposed building will be large enough to hold about 50 dogs, she said.

It also will have a cat room.

“We have complete designs. We finalized the designs recently,” she said.

Smith said the goal is to adopt animals that are brought to the shelter.

“This shelter will not be a permanent home for any animal,” she said.