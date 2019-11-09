City sets out-of-city water, sewer rates

Anticipated development of a business corridor west of Frisco Road has prompted the Yukon City Council to adopt new water and sewer rates for customers outside of the city limits.

City Manager Jim Crosby proposed the rates as officials expected significant commercial development along Frisco Road in the future.

Construction of an interchange that would allow access to Frisco Road from Interstate 40 is to begin next summer.

The $17 million project is expected to draw plenty of interest in the area.

Property on the west side of Frisco Road is in Oklahoma City, while the east side is in Yukon.

At least one business, a water park, plans to build in Oklahoma City with construction beginning once the interchange project gets underway.

Crosby said Oklahoma City does not have infrastructure in place to handle water and sewer services in that area.

That means Yukon will provide those services until Oklahoma City can build its own infrastructure, which is likely several years into the future.

Crosby said Yukon needs to create a fee structure for those future customers.

According to a city ordinance that was approved Tuesday by the city’s Municipal Authority, the rate structure affects water, sewer and solid waste

services.

According to the document, customers will pay $17.92 for the first 2,000 gallons of water, and then $5.02 per 1,000 gallons up to 12,000 gallons.

Above 12,000 gallons, those customers pay $5.91 per 1,000 gallons.

For sewer services, the first 4,000 gallons cost $11.80. Between 4,001 and 12,000 gallons, it is an additional $5.31 per 1,000 gallons. From 12,001 to 20,000 gallons, the customer pays $5.61 per 1,000 gallons. Those using 50,0001 gallons or more will pay $6.20 per 1,000 gallons.

Solid waste rates also were established.

A two-yard Dumpster that is picked up once a week will cost $57 for the first container. Each additional container is $50.96.

Other rates vary based on size and number.

The new rates will go into effect Dec. 1.