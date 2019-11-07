Mustang to visit Moore’s Lions following 37-34 road win

The Mustang Sack Exchange helped put Putnam City North’s football team out of business in last week’s 37-34 road win.

The Broncos sacked Panther quarterback Aaron Norment 10 times. They may need a similar type of effort at 7 p.m. Friday when they visit Moore’s Lions.

Defensive tackle Jett Woodward and linebacker Bradyn Jarman had three sacks apiece as Mustang (6-3 overall, 4-2 in 6A-1) won for the fourth time in five games.

But MHS defensive coordinator Sam Dollar wasn’t totally overjoyed by how his team attacked Norment.

“We made some plays and missed some plays in our pass rush,” Dollar said, keenly aware Norment rushed 25 times for 160 yards, often breaking containment as he scrambled away from pressure.

Norment ran for two touchdowns, one a 43-yarder in the second quarter when he avoided the pass rush by dashing up the middle.

Norment also threw 46 times, completing 30 passes for 260 yards, two TDs and an interception.

Mustang will be facing another explosive quarterback in Moore senior Daniel Hishaw, an athletic 6-foot, 210-pounder who is committed to the University of Kansas.

“Their quarterback is a great player,” MHS safety Liam Krivanek said. “But I have much faith in my team that we will do what we need to do to shut him down.”

Hishaw is the catalyst for Moore (5-4, 4-2 in 6A-1), which is averaging 39.4 points and 436 total yards per game.

“They run the ball with different types of options and quarterback running plays,” Dollar said. “(Hishaw) is very tough to bring down.”

The Lions are averaging 284.6 yards per game on the ground. Hishaw has rushed for 724 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has passed for 1,211 yards and nine TDs.

Last week, however, unbeaten and top-ranked Owasso stymied the visiting Lions, 34-7, to clinch the 6A-1 title.

Owasso scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to blow open the game after it led 13-0 at halftime.

Hishaw provided the Lions’ only points with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Austin Gross in the fourth quarter.

Jaycee Gardner, Moore’s 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior running back and top rusher, carried 26 times for a game-high 178 yards. He has run for 1,044 yards and nine TDs this season.

Moore’s top receivers are junior Brandon Girard (27 catches, 607 yards, five TDs) and senior Dylon Mallett (19 catches, 476 yards, four TDs).

Defensively, Moore uses a 3-4 scheme, Bronco offensive coordinator Cody McDaniel said.

“They play the run very well and pursue with a lot of guys attacking,” McDaniel said.

Hishaw (safety), Gardner (outside linebacker) and Mallett (6-1, 170, cornerback) are two-way starters.

Other key players for Moore’s defensive unit are senior linebackers Marcus Morris (6-3, 207) and Jamis Releford (6-3, 190) and senior end Cole Karn (6-4, 216).

Last year, Mustang defeated Moore, 34-12.