Investigators unable to determine cause of Friday Mustang house fire

Fire destroyed a home at 530 S. Shepherd Court in Mustang Friday.

Flames reached a neighboring home, but firefighters quickly extinguished them, Mustang Fire Chief Craig Carruth said.

Investigators were unable to determine the cause of the fire, he said.

Fire crews from Oklahoma City and Yukon assisted the Mustang Fire Department through mutual aid agreements.

Mustang firefighters were called around 4 p.m. and were on the scene until about 7 p.m.

The three-bedroom home was built in 1968, according to online real estate database Zillow.

“The family seemed like very nice people, and it’s tragedy that this happened,” Carruth said.

“You hate to see this happen, especially at this time of year.”