Building permit software upgrade to improve service

The city of Mustang is upgrading its software for building permits to accommodate the increasing growth in town.

The improvement will increase efficiency and will be more user-friendly, Community Development Director Melissa Helsel said.

Tuesday, the city council approved a contract with the existing software vendor, Tyler Technologies, to enhance the software at an initial cost of $62,000 and $7,375 annually for five years after that.

In recent years, Mustang has gone from 70 to 80 building permits per year to more than 200.

“We’re a lot busier,” Helsel said.

“This will help us get everything done more efficiently.”

Contractors will be able to check on their inspections on their computers.

“It will cut down on a lot of phone calls,” Helsel said.

The bid from Tyler Technologies provided the best value, Helsel said.

“It was the least expensive bid, and it met our needs best,” she said.

“The new software is fully compatible with our existing software. We didn’t want to have to go back to square one.”

The council also approved a contract with Kirkpatrick Architecture Studio to design its second fire station, which will include a modern emergency operations center.

The council had approved the selection of the architectural firm at its October meeting.

Fire Chief Craig Carruth said he estimates that the architect will charge 8% of the project’s cost, which is good compared to the 11% design fee that’s typical for such projects.

The fire station, which has a $2.8 million budget, will be funded by an extension of the city’s one-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2016.

The city has acquired land on the north side of State Highway 152 at the intersection of Ross Terrace, which is midway between Morgan and County Line roads.

The new fire station will improve response times for homes and businesses east of Mustang Road.

“We want to increase response time on that side of town,” Chief Craig Carruth said.

“We also want to meet future needs as our call volume grows.”

The new EOC will replace a small one in the current fire station, located at 465 W. SH-152.

“If a tornado hit Mustang, the EOC we have now would be insufficient to address our needs,” Carruth said.