Yukon senior sets personal best at state meet

EDMOND — Kyle Crow wanted to go out on a high note. That was the Yukon senior’s main goal heading into Saturday’s state meet.

After a solid career with the Millers, and only one cross country meet left, Crow didn’t want to hold anything back.

“My biggest thing coming into this race was just running the best of my capability. I think I did pretty good,” Crow said.

That is exactly what Crow did. He ran a career-best 17:25 over the 5k course, which landed him in 58th place at the 6A State Cross Country Championships at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

“Honestly, I ran really good,” Crow said. “This is probably one of my best races I’ve ever run. I got a PR (personal record) and ran on my favorite course, and yeah, I had fun with it.”

Crow led all Millers on the day. That includes beating out the team’s No. 1 runner in Max Marler.

Coach Matt Parent said Crow having had experience competing at state before was a definite advantage.

Despite that, Yukon had solid performances outside of Crow.

Marler finished his freshman year with a time of 17:35 to finish 70th.

Coy Pope took 78th, while Tyler Birmingham finished the course in 80th place.

As a team, the Millers came in 14th place.

Knowing it was his final cross-country race in a Yukon uniform, Crow wanted to do more than just perform well for himself. He was looking to set an example to a young Millers squad.

“Whenever I spoke to my team, like in the very beginning, it was just kind of the fact that they were saying, ‘What are your goals for this meet?’ And it was just, honestly, I’m not worried about my time, not worried about my placement,” Crow said. “This is my last race in the high school career. I just want to go out and run to the best of my capability.

“I think that that was a huge leadership role, and I think that kind of made them see leadership and gave them an idea to go out and run and have fun with it.”

Even though Crow won’t be around next season, he has high expectations for the squad.

“I think that we have a lot of solid guys, especially Max Marler. He’s a freshman this year. That kid his senior year is going to go out and just do absolutely amazing things,” Crow said. “I think that the foundation that’s been set. It’s just going to continue to be built off of, and we are going to have a shot by his senior year to win state. I believe that 100 percent.”