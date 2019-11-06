OBITUARY – Shirley Ann (Moore) Matney – DEATH NOTICES – November 7, 2019

Shirley Ann (Moore) Matney, 70, passed away Nov. 4 in Oklahoma City.

Shirley was born May 2, 1949, in Hartville, Missouri.

She was a 1967 graduate from Hartville High School and then attended beauty school.

Shirley married the love of her life, Wesley Matney, on Nov. 24, 1969.

In 1976, they moved to Mustang where they would spend the rest of their lives raising their children, grandchildren and great grand-

children.

Shirley worked for Walmart for 26 years and made many lifelong friends.

She was a member of the Mustang Sparkettes for many years, winning their Woman of the Year in 1989.

Shirley spent many years coaching soccer and serving the role of vice president on the Mustang Youth Soccer Association.

She served her community and children in many capacities.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Leah Moore; two sisters, Kay Mutz and Maxine Farrington; and her husband, Wesley Dale Matney.

She is survived by her two sons, Darrin and wife Paula, Kenneth and wife Susanna; five grandchildren, Karissa Britt and husband Michael, David Matney, Jacob Matney, Amanda Dunlap and husband Colton, and Braiden Matney; three great-grandchildren, Jordynn, Karrigan and Kallen.

She also is survived by three brothers, Thurman (Ann), Jay (Cindy) and Jim (Carolyn) Moore; four sisters Jo, Verba (Raymond), Donna (Perry), Wanda and many many nieces and nephews.

Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends.

Whether you saw her every day or if it had been years, she always had time to visit.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at McNeil’s Funeral Service in Mustang.

Interment will follow in the Mustang Cemetery.

DEATH NOTICES

Albert Cravens

Albert Cravens, 78, died Oct. 30. His funeral was Tuesday. (McNeil’s)

Nyla DePauk

Nyla Jean DePauk, 76, died Nov. 4. Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Yukon Cemetery. (Yanda and Son)

Jimmie Hasley

Jimmie Lou Hasley, 78, died Oct. 25. A private service will be held. (Ingram, Smith and Turner Funeral Home)

Shirley Matney

Shirley Ann Matney, 70, died Nov. 4. Her funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of McNeil’s Funeral Service.

Iona McCormick

Iona “Billie” McCormick, 90, died Nov. 3. Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Good News Church. (Yanda and Son)

Kay Stevens

Kay Stevens, 82, died Nov. 3. Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the chapel of Yanda and Son Funeral Home.

Lesley Wortham

Lesley G. Wor-tham, 62, died Oct. 31. Services are private. (Yanda and Son)