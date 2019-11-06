Millers look to ‘finish’ their 2019 season

The days have started to count down for the Yukon football team. When they face Edmond Memorial Friday in their final game of the season, it will be the last time this group of Millers will be on the same field together as one.

For Yukon coach Jeremy Reed, this was a week he’s not been looking forward to reaching.

“It’s kind of a sad week for me,” Reed said. “I hate this week. Very few times in my career have I gone into a week 10 of a season and not had a chance to go to the playoffs or already have locked up a playoff. You put in a lot of work throughout a year. I’m always sad to see it go.”

Even though the Millers have one game left, they have already been officially eliminated from the postseason.

Yet, it’s hard for Reed to not look back and wonder what if?

Reed knows that if not for two points, his squad would be preparing for the team’s first trip to the postseason since he arrived.

Those two points were how much Yukon lost by to both Westmoore (50-49) and Broken Arrow (43-42).

If they had been able to turn those heartbreaking defeats into victories, the Yukon football program would be in a different mood heading into Friday.

“It’s not easy to put in all that work and not look back and go what if,” Reed said. “When you look at who our district champion could be, (Edmond Santa Fe), and we would be their only district loss.”

So, instead of being 4-2 and in a four-way tie for second place and a shot to win the battle-tested District 6A-1, the Millers are 2-4 and on the outside looking in for a third straight season.

“It’s extremely tough,” Reed said. “I feel like we’re about as competitive as you can be without being in the playoffs for three years in a row.

“I talked a little bit about how close we’ve been for three straight years. I hope what it shows our kids and the people of Yukon just how close we are and how close we’ve been to getting into the playoffs.”

However, the one thing Reed doesn’t want his squad to do is close out the year on the wrong side.

A win Friday over the Bulldogs (1-8, 1-5) at Miller Stadium would be a nice way to close out the career of the outgoing seniors.

“There is one word: Finish,” Reed said he told his players. “Just talked about how the seniors that we have have been a part of all that we’ve brought to the table. They’ve been a big part of all the success we’ve had and trying to turn things around the last three years. I asked them, ‘how do they want to finish?’ I know it’s tough to think about. Some of them will never play this game again.

“To me it’s a huge week as far wanting to finish playing well, finish with a win,” Reed said.