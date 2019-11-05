OBITUARY – KAY STEVENS – DEATH NOTICES – NOVEMBER 6, 2019

Kay Stevens, 82, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 3 in Oklahoma City. She was born Jan. 10, 1937, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A graduate of Lincoln High School, she married Donald Jason Stevens in 1956.

Moving to Yukon in 1960, she became involved in Helping Hands and started a teacher’s aide service for the Yukon schools, which still exist today.

Kay had a love for dogs, gardening and golf, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Jason Stevens, and son, Gary Dean Stevens.

Kay is survived by sons, Roger Lee Stevens and wife Rhonda and Tim Alan Stevens; eight grandkids; 13 great grandkids and one sister, Vivian Dudley.

Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

DEATH NOTICES

Albert Cravens

Albert Cravens, 78, died Oct. 30. His funeral was Tuesday. (McNeil’s)

Nyla DePauk

Nyla Jean DePauk, 76, died Nov. 4. Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Yukon Cemetery. (Yanda and Son)

Iona McCormick

Iona “Billie” McCormick, 90, died Nov. 3. Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Good News Church. (Yanda and Son)

Kay Stevens

Lesley Wortham

Lesley G. Wor-tham, 62, died Oct. 31. Services are private. (Yanda and Son)