Yukon swimmers hit the water at Lawton

Bruce Clifton believes the Yukon swim team could make a splash this year with both his boys and girls teams.

The Millers begin their season Monday with a meet in Lawton and return the bulk of last year’s swimmers, including senior Isaiah Auld, who holds virtually all of Yukon’s swim records.

Over the summer, Auld qualified for eight events and placed in six during the state’s Long Course championships.

He also set personal records in each event.

Auld qualified for state at the high school level as a junior.

Clifton, who is entering his fourth year of coaching the Millers, said he is excited about the prospects the 2019-20 season brings.

“The boys will be strong. We are bringing back a lot of the swimmers who got our relay into state last year. We only lost one senior,” Clifton said.

In the place of Dan Bouse, who graduated, will be Jared Williams, who swam his freshman and sophomore years, but sat out last year.

Clifton said Williams will likely swim on the relay teams, as well as individual heats in the 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly events.

The coach said Monday’s meet should be a good test.

“It kind of pumps my kids up,” he said.

The team includes 65 swimmers, which is up from 40 just a few years ago.

For the girl’s team, Jordan Raley is expected to lead the way for the Millers.

Johana Agulera, also a junior, is back as well, said Clifton.

“They will likely be the top two girls,” he said.

However, sophomore Abigail Palmer also offers a threat for this year’s squad.

“She came on strong as a freshman,” he said.

In addition, Clifton said this year’s team includes several freshmen who have impressed during workouts.

“I am excited about the newbies,” he said. “The new kids are showing a lot of promise, and they will be a big part of helping the girls get better. They are coming back with a different mind set.”

Last year’s season was a bit of a disappointment. None of the girls qualified for the state meet, Clifton said.

He expects the team to be much improved this year.

“II took that personally,” he said. “We are going to have to up our game.”

While the first meet of the season is at Lawton, they also will travel to Altus on Nov. 9.