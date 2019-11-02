Patriot Project raises funds for local ministries

The Patriot Project of Southwest Covenant Christian Schools helped improve Yukon city parks and provided vital funding for two community missions on Friday.

The project gave two checks of $12,113.02 each to Reach Ministries and Faith Clinic.

The checks represent 10% of the $242,260.40 that the schools raised through the project.

Students and parents also made improvements to City Park, Chisholm Trail Park, Freedom Trail Park and Sunrise Park.

Faith Clinic is a mission of Trinity Baptist Church, said Associate Pastor Scott Kinney.

The money will help buy medications and medical supplies for patients, who receive all their care for free, he said.

“Many of our patients have diabetes and high blood pressure, and their medicine is so expensive,” he said.

The clinic is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the church, 620 N. Cemetery Road.

It serves only patients who do not have any health insurance.

With an average of 15 to 20 patients a week, the clinic has served 600 patients this year, Medical Director Dayla Hill said.

Reach Ministries conducts Bible study at the Colonial Hills and Charlemagne apartments.

The money will help provide supplies and pay rent, said Donna Nelson, who is one of the group’s founders.

“I do it because I want to share the love of God to these kids and their families,” she said.

Other members of the group are Jan McGee, Renee Buchanan, Caitlin McGee and Zac Niles.

Southwest Covenant Headmaster Steve Lessman thanked the volunteers and the city workers who helped with the event, which Jennifer Filippone coordinated.

“We want to be a light in the community, and the Patriot Project has become established and grown so much,” Lessman said.

The money raised helps the school with it mission.

“We pray that we can prepare our students to go into this world for Christ,” Lessman said.