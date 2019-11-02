Lady cagers look to improve with experience

Yukon girls’ basketball coach Roy Wyckoff is hopeful that having five players with experience back from last year’s team will bode well for the Millerettes.

Yukon finished the season last year with a 6-17 record, falling in the first round of the regional tournament to Edmond Memorial.

And while last year’s record was disheartening, Wyckoff believes that his team has benefited from the experience, though they will continue to be young.

This year’s squad returns Jaylee Watson, a senior point guard; Kristen Readel; juniors Meya Case and Sydney Brown; and sophomore Amunique Holmes.

Wyckoff said that while most didn’t start every game, they all had playing time.

Yukon lost its leading scorer from last year, Sunny Middleton, to graduation.

The varsity includes 10 players.

Wyckoff said his team is quick, but because they are fairly young, they will have to fight through the inexperience.

The Millerettes open their season Nov. 22 by hosting the Yukon Festival.