Honors roll in for Yukon softballers

End of the season honors continue to arrive for members of the Yukon softball team, including two who were named this week to the All-Region II Team.

Seniors Hannah Hurtz and Ashlynn Bruce were selected by the regional coaches during a meeting Tuesday, said Yukon softball coach Katy Hoke.

Both also will be considered for the All-State squad, which will be selected next week.

The honors are for high school seniors.

Meanwhile, several younger players also have been honored with either all-district or conference honors.

The 6A-2 All District Team includes Hurtz, who was named offensive player of the year, and McKenna Johnson, who was selected as the defensive player of the year. Hoke was selected as the district’s coach of the year.

Other players making the all-district team were AJ Rayburn for middle infield and Bruce for utility player.

Three other players — Brooklin Mathers, Jordan Schlarb and Kaylee Bradley — received honorable mention.

Also, Johnson and Hurtz were selected to the first team All-Conference squad, while three other players were named to the honorable mention list.

Johnson, a junior, led the team in hitting. She finished the season with 46 runs batted in for the Millers, who finished the season 24-13-1 and the regional runners up.

Hurtz was the team’s lead-off hitter and finished with 24 RBIs and 42 runs.

Johnson, who played shortstop for Yukon, made the first team as an infielder.

Hurtz made the squad as an outfielder.

Also listed on the honorable mention list were Bruce, Mathers and Rayburn.

Yukon coach Katy Hoke said she was disappointed Rayburn did not make at least second team, based on her performance on the field.

Rayburn was also a power hitter for Yukon, cranking out 37 RBIs, and combining with Johnson for 19 homeruns.

Meanwhile, Bruce hit .310 for the season, while Mathers hit .300.

Other players from Canadian County making the All-Conference team included Landry Garza of Mustang, who made the second team as a pitcher, and Hannah Keele, Kayla Mantooth and Cassie Passwaters, all making honorable mention for the Broncos.