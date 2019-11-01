OBITUARIES – NOVEMBER 2, 2019 – DEATH NOTICES

Rufus L. Forrest Jr. of Yukon passed away Oct. 31.

He spent 12 years in the U.S. Air Force and was retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as a systems specialist.

He is survived by a brother, Wesley Gerald Forrest (Helen); children, Rufus L. Forrest III (Amy) and Gerri Forrest Young (Scott); step-children, Kevin Snider (Kay), Kim Columbus (Chris) and Keri Meyer (Dane); 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren, and cousin, Barbara Forrest Largent.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Nelson Forrest; parents, Rufus L. Forrest Sr. and Lula Mae (Peggy) Sanders Palumbo.

Celebration of life services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home chapel, Yukon.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Patricia Horn Morgan McBride passed away Oct. 30 in Oklahoma City.

She was born March 4, 1933, in Sayre to George Edward Horn and Ola Faye Boyd Horn.

They lived the Delhi Community and moved to Erick in 1948.

She was a forward on the Erick Bearcats girls’ basketball team and was active in the Lasso pep club and FHA.

She and John Barney (J.B.) Morgan were married in August 1950 in Erick.

Of this union, two children, Larry J. Morgan and Sherri A. Morgan were born.

They divorced in 1959.

She worked at Marie Foundations in McLean, Texas, before moving to El Reno with her parents and daughter.

She met and married the love of her life, Walter Jearl McBride in July 1980.

The made their home in El Reno, where she worked at TG&Y until the company closed, and then as a caretaker until her retirement.

Her husband passed away in May 2015.

Pat was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in El Reno, where she was involved in the Women’s Circle and served one term as treasurer.

She and her husband enjoyed many trips with other members to Branson, Missouri.

Pat was an avid reader of just about anything especially cookbooks.

She loved to cook and would plan and prepare wonderful dishes and meals for all to enjoy.

She loved to sew, embroidery and watching the “Young and the Restless.”

She would never miss an OU Sooners football or basketball game or Thunder games.

On family birthdays, she would call early in the morning singing her infamous birthday song, which will be missed so much.

Most important of all, her children, grand and great grandchildren were loved, worried about and spoiled by her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her children, Larry (Peggy) Morgan of Oklahoma City and Sherri McKay of Yukon; her grandchildren, Chris Morgan of Enid, Joshua (Catie) Pettit of Edmond, Dustin (Remington) Pettit of Stillwater, Derek (Jackie) Pettit of Oklahoma City, Ashli (Kenneth) Smith of Yukon, Ivory Morgan of Oklahoma City and Pamela Morgan of Spokane, Washington; and great grandchildren, Avery and Rocco Pettit, Adeline Pettit, Juliet Morgan and Bryson and Ryder Smith; her brother, Jerry (Anna) Horn of Stillwater; nephew, David (Betsy) Horn; and niece Marnie Horn, all of Edmond; niece Susan Overholser, CJ and Sarah of El Reno; and beloved cousins and friends.

She will be missed by her special friends, Tammy Bagsby, Oklahoma City, Ellen Watkins of Yukon and Eileen King of El Reno.

Special thanks to the excellent nurses and doctors at St. Anthony Hospital, Oklahoma City and the caregivers at Care Plus, especially Dr. Reji Pappy, Dr. Gigi Toma, Dr. Charles Garriot and Dylan Swanda, R.N.

The viewing will be at Wilson Funeral Home in El Reno from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday with family visitation from 4 to 6 p.m.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Wesley United Methodist Church, El Reno, with Pastor Allen Carson officiating.

Interment will be at Yukon cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church, 101 S. Barker, El Reno, OK 73036.

DEATH NOTICES

Albert Cravens

Albert C. Cravens, 78, died Oct. 30. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the chapel of McNeil’s Funeral Service.

Nancy Haynes

Nancy Haynes, 87, died Oct. 28. Her funeral was Friday. (Intrgam, Smith and Turner)

