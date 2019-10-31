Nightriders place 10th in super regional

By NAOMI CAREL

For The Mustang News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — The Mustang Nightrider Marching Band placed 10th among 84 bands from 10 states at the Bands of America Super Regional on Saturday – its highest placement in the competition.

The band scored 84.050 in the finals, a big jump from its score in 2015 of 75.70.

The Nightriders also were the fan favorite for their show, “Rawr.”

“We’ve been working so hard the past four years,” said senior Mary Karpilo

Freshman Dylan Candy commented: “I put everything I had on the field; we couldn’t have done better.”

Director Ryan Edgmon noted that the band is always progressing.

“It’s my job to say that we could have done better,” he said. “Our season is not done yet, but I’m very proud of what we did.”

Band members expressed varied feeling as they headed into the preliminary competition.

“I usually don’t get nervous because if you practice for a really long time, you shouldn’t mess up,” senior Isiah Young said. “I usually rationalize stress; if you can’t change it, then don’t worry about it. We will definitely make it to finals.”

Hannah Cates, another senior, had point of view.

“I think we’re going to make finals. I’m extremely nervous. I get nervous before every performance, but our band is really good, so it evens out.”

Freshman Andrew Hoang talked about being a newcomer to the event.

“I am nervous because I’m going to be performing in front of a very large crowd. I don’t want to mess up because I had to learn something new.”

Going into the finals, Edgmon coached up his group.

“Let’s show Indianapolis why we’re here. We earned this. It’s time to step forward in the finals tonight.

“Have a fantastic show.”

HornRank mention the band on Facebook:

“Mustang will certainly go down as one of the most unique and memorable shows of the season.”