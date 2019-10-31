Meadow Brook teacher wins international award

Meaghan Taylor, a Mustang High School graduate and a Meadow Brook Intermediate School teacher, knew from an early age that her calling was to be a special education teacher, and now she is being recognized for that passion.

Brook received the Andrew Halpern Early Career Practitioner Award at the Council for Exceptional Children Division on Career Development and Transition International Conference.

The event was held in Seattle Oct. 25-25.

The award honors a secondary teacher who is in his or her first five years of teaching for demonstrating outstanding, innovative and committed services to the career of education and the transition of secondary students with disabilities.

“I am honored to be part of an organization that is full of champions for people with disabilities,” Taylor said.

“Over 1 billion people in our world have some type of disability, and there is still so much work to do to provide job opportunities for every single one of them.

“I pray that I get to be a small part of that effort for the rest of my life.”

Halpern was the past president of the organization, and his research shaped the field of transition.

Taylor is in her second year of teaching, and she is pursuing her master’s in special education.