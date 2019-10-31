Broncos face key 6A-1 showdown at PC North

Mustang High’s defensive unit will face another big test at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Putnam City North for a crucial District 6A-1 football contest.

With a victory, the Broncos (5-3 overall, 3-2 in district) can qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016. PC North is 6-2 and 3-2.

The Panthers are putting up 32.4 points and 414.4 total yards per game.

Mustang defensive coordinator Sam Dollar would like to see his team be disciplined, improve its tackling and create some turnovers.

“We are going to try and be sound fundamentally and schematically as a team,” Dollar said. “Hopefully, our ability to play four quarters as hard as we can will be the

difference.

“We need to take advantage of situations that will allow us to get the ball back.”

Playing physically and with emotion last week, the Broncos held No. 1-ranked and undefeated Owasso well below its average offensive output. Mustang lost 24-10.

“We played really good on the defensive side of the ball,” said MHS end Koreion Hayden, a 6-foot, 220-pound junior. “We played really aggressive against a tough O-Line. But there are some things we can improve.”

Of their fierce battle with Owasso, Bronco middle linebacker Judson Rowland said, “There definitely are no moral victories. But it does show everyone how good we are.”

Mustang’s defenders would like to reduce their penalties and defensive busts while allowing fewer big plays.

Putnam North has three seniors who can create the big play — returning starters in quarterback Aaron Norment, running back Keilen Scott and wideout Angelo Bell.

“They have four or five guys on offense that are superior in athleticism,” Dollar said.

Norment, a 5-foot-8, 161-pounder, passes for 231 yards per game and contributes 262.4 total yards.

Scott, 5-11 and 178 pounds, rushes for about 54 yards per game.

Last week, Putnam North was derailed at Moore, 27-13.

“Moore ran the ball very effectively on them,” Mustang offensive coordinator Cody McDaniel said, “and did a good job in the pass game when PC North got aggressive to stop the run game.”

McDaniel said on defense the Panthers run “a 3-3 stack (scheme) that is aggressive. They like to bring pressure and do it well.”

Putnam North’s defense is sparked by three key senior playmakers: outside linebacker Zach Dortch, inside linebacker Kaden Romero and cornerback Jeramiah Harrison, McDaniel said.

On Sept. 27, PC North stopped common opponent Edmond North, 44-17. The Panthers lost to Union, 31-7, on Oct. 11.

Last season, the Panthers won at Mustang, 35-19, during an 8-3 campaign.

Putnam City North’s two-year-old stadium is on the east part of the school’s campus at 11800 N Rockwell.