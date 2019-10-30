Senior Crow paces Yukon back to state

NORMAN — All coach Matt Parent could do was laugh.

His Yukon boys’ cross country team had just doused him with a bag of flour that covered him from head to toe, but that couldn’t erase how happy he was Saturday.

The Millers placed sixth at the regional cross country meet in Norman, which earned them a spot at the state championships this weekend.

Parent was ecstatic for his boys.

Yukon has now advanced to state 13 out of the last 15 years. Before then the boys had made it only once.

“I’m extremely pleased. We’re going back to state,” Parent said. “I guess you can say it’s the 13th time in the last 15 years. … So, this is kind of becoming that regular thing that we do. I’m proud of our guys. I don’t know if I’m pleased to be floured, but…”

Yukon scored 184 points and was 19 points ahead of

seventh-place Moore and 93 ahead of eighth-place Norman North.

Only the top seven teams from each regional advance to state.

“We ran well enough to get the job done,” Parent said. “I knew going into the race that sixth place is probably where we were going to finish. If we did something really well, then maybe somebody fell off a little bit, I think we had a chance at fifth. If we didn’t run that well, then seventh is probably where we would be.”

Deer Creek and Westmoore battled for the regional championship with the Antlers earning the title with 42 points. The Jaguars were five points behind in second.

Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe and Norman rounded out the rest of the top five. Each team that advanced to state came out of the COAC conference.

Kyle Crow paced the Millers. The senior landed in 31st place with a time of 18:00 flat.

“I thought Kyle Crow ran probably his best race of the year. He’s a senior, he wants to go out on top. He did an awesome job,” Parent said of Crow’s performance. “He didn’t get to go to state as a team. We just missed it by about five points or so last year, and he did the year before, and he wanted to go back and he wanted to kind of go out on top.”

Two spots behind Crow was Yukon’s top runner on the season, Max Marler. He took 33rd place with a time of 18:15. Right behind him was sophomore Tyler Birmingham.

With Coy Pope and Caleb Ankrom, Yukon had five runners place inside the top 50.

Parent is hoping for an even better showing at state. But first they have to deal with another week of bad weather.

“I can’t say enough about the team. I’ve said it all year,” Parent said. “I’ve been unbelievably pleased with their work ethic, and I have a feeling that we’re just going to go back and get a little bit better next week.”

The 2019 Class 5A-6A Cross Country State Championship Meet is set for Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School. The 6A girls will kick off at 10 a.m. with the boys hitting the course at 10:45 a.m.