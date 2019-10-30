Millers return home, prepare for Enid

The Yukon Millers will return home Friday for the start of a two-game homestand by hosting the Enid Plainsmen, a team that coach Jeremy Reed says is rebuilding.

The Plainsmen enter the game 0-8 (0-5) under new head coach Rashaun Woods.

The Plainsmen are coming off a 35-0 loss to Edmond Memorial last week. The team’s leading rusher, Trent Mitchell, left the game in the first quarter after receiving a personal foul for slamming the ball to the ground.

He never returned.

The Plainsmen are led by quarterback Maddux Mayberry, who completed 10 of 31 passes for almost 100 yards last week.

Reed said Enid works from a spread offense, like many other 6A teams.

“They want to throw it a lot. They’ve played with a couple of quarterbacks. … It’s your 2019 offense that you imagine watching on TV,” he said.

Reed said Enid is playing for the future and has some players who have potential.

“This year, they’ve scored 68 points,” he said.

Defensively, Enid operate out of a 4-3 base. However, they are playing a lot of young players. Because of that inexperience, Reed said the Plainsmen have given up a lot of points — 345, which is next to last in 6A. Yukon has allowed 343 points, although its offense has scored significantly more.

Reed said despite how it may look, Enid is not a team that Yukon can overlook.

“We are not in a position from a God-gifted ability standpoint to just show up and not be at our best and expect to win football games. We all realize that,” Reed said.

“That’s not a negative comment on our kids. They realize that is not who we are. We’ve got to show up, we’ve got to play and ultimately go have fun. Our desire is to not be in the situation we have been in the last two weeks, and enjoy the ending of a game on our side,” he said.

Yukon’s bright spot this year has been its offense under the guidance of sophomore quarterback Brayden Dutton and runningbacks Caden Hernandez, Camron Farmer, Landon Donoho and Makari Slaughter.

That group has rushed for more than 3,000 yards on the ground.

“It’s been impressive to watch our kids play offense. They are playing with a lot of confidence, a lot of swagger. It is just impressive,” he said.

What makes it even more impressive is who the team has played — Norman, Jenks and Broken Arrow, all of whom they ran the ball well against.

The only true setback was against Yukon’s rival Mustang.

“It’s impressive what this offensive group has done. I will encourage them all week to keep that focus,” Reed said. “They’ve taken a lot of pride in how we play on offense.”

Friday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m.