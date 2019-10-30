Manna Pantry to receive $10k grant

Manna Pantry has been named the recipient of a $10,000 grant from Power of 100 OKC.

“That’s huge,” said Manna Pantry board member Ramona Ritchie. “We were just amazed.”

A joint effort among members of the Ministerial Alliance, Manna Pantry provides emergency food assistance to Yukon families and individuals in need.

Power of 100 OKC is a local women’s charitable group that raises funds for donations to area nonprofit organizations.

The goal is for 100 members of the group to each commit $100 to a selected charity, providing a $10,000 group donation.

Now in its second year, Power of OKC members meet quarterly to choose recipients.

In 2018, members selected Faithworks of the Inner City, Angels Foster Family Network, The CARE Center and Free to Live.

In September, the organization chose to raise funds for Manna Pantry.

“The three of us that were there (when Manna Pantry was selected), we were in tears,” Ritchie said. “Of course, we love our cause, and we know we’re good, but every cause that was (mentioned at the meeting) was a good cause.”

The organization will present the $10,000 in donation checks to Manna Pantry at 3 p.m. Friday.

Ritchie said the organization has seen an uptick in people needing help.

“In the past few months, we’ve served over 1,000 people,” Ritchie said. “That’s definitely on the rise.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for Manna Pantry may call the volunteer coordinator number at 476-2924.

Currently, Manna Pantry is gearing up for its eighth annual turkey drive.

The nonprofit organization is asking for donations of both funds and turkeys to provide to families in need in Yukon and Piedmont.

Each $15 raised will provide one turkey. Frozen turkeys may be dropped off Nov. 9 or Nov. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Manna Pantry, 123 S. 6th St. Online donations may be made at www.mannapantryyukon.org.

This year, the organization has a goal of providing 450 turkeys to area residents.

While Ritchie said the board has not met to determine how to utilize the donation funds, she said some ideas have been tossed around – including purchasing a box truck to help the organization pick up donations from local retailers.

Power of OKC members nominate local charities to receive the group donation, then randomly select three of the nominations at each event.

Nominating members give five-minute presentations as to why their selected nonprofit deserves the $10,000 donation, and members vote to determine who will be the recipient.

Once the votes are tallied, all 100 group members write a check directly to the charity.

Membership to Power of OKC is free and open to all women looking to make a difference in the OKC metro.

The only member requirement is to make the quarterly donations to the selected charities.

For more information on membership, nominating a charity or our quarterly events, visit powerof100OKC.org, find Power of 100 OKC on facebook or email powerof100

OKC@gmail.com