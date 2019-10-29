OBITUARIES – October 30, 2019

GARRY IRA ROLES

Garry Ira Roles, 83, of El Reno succumbed to his illness in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Oct. 26.

Garry was born July 17, 1936, in Sayre to Henry and Margret Roles.

He was a graduate of Sayre High School in 1955, where he lettered in all four sports — football, track, baseball and basketball.

Garry married his high school sweetheart, Betty Clark, in the fall of 1956 and together had two children — Ron Roles and Glenn Roles.

Betty passed away on Nov. 22, 1978, from a short battle with cancer.

Garry married Sharon Zelnicek on June 25, 1987.

Garry was a longtime homebuilder and land developer in the Mustang, Yukon, Clinton and El Reno area.

Garry enjoyed spending time on his farm working his cattle, raising labradoodles, traveling to Colorado and watching all and any sports, and spending time visiting with his kids and grandkids.

Garry is survived by his wife, Sharon Roles; along with two sons; Ron (Darlene) Roles, Glenn (Cathy) Roles; two stepsons, Jeff (Alisa) Zelnicek, Gene (Debbie) Zelnicek; half-sister: Jean Ann Roles Brown.

He is also survived by grandchildren, Justin (Courtney) Roles, Lindsey Roles, Coy Roles, Tanner Roles, Jace Roles, Zach (Alyssa) Allen, Chelsey (TJ) Green, Stephan (Kelly) Schroer; step-grandchildren, Braden Zelnicek, Kaylee Zelnicek, Gage Zelnicek, Grant Zelnicek, Meggan Zelnicek and Loggan Johnson along with several great grand-children.

He was proceeded in death by his first wife, Betty Roles; his father, Henry Roles and step-mom, Dorothy Roles; Mother, Margret Roles; twin brother, Jerry Roles; step-grandchild, Gavin Zelnicek.

A special thank you to the people at Russell Murray Hospice in El Reno for their loving care and support during his final days.

Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards McNeil’s Funeral Service for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McNeil’s. A Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of El Reno, with Pastor Charlie Blount officiating.

Burial will follow at El Reno Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to www.mcneilsfuneral.com

MARK ALAN NOVAK

Mark Alan Novak was born Feb. 28, 1958, in El Reno. He passed from this life in his home near Yukon on Oct. 26.

A faithful member of West Point Christian Church, he had 30-plus years of perfect attendance.

West Point was an important part of his life, where he had a loving extended

family.

Mark was a shining example of Christian spirit. He never met a stranger; he had a way of connecting to people and all those lucky enough to meet him were better for it.

Mark had a passion for anything with an engine. He loved Corvettes, Firebirds, Mustangs and any kind of motorcycle, and the faster, the better.

If they have motorcycles in heaven, he is riding the fastest one they have.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, T.R. and Clara Novak and Charley and Blanche Smith.

Mark is survived by his parents, Marvin and Charlotte Novak; brother, Scott Novak and Denise Moore and children, Megan DeBord and Dakota Moore; niece, Kristi Novak; nephew, Kyle Novak, and special great-nephew, Wyatt DeBord.

Other family members surviving him are his uncle, Ridge and Carol Smith; uncle, Bob and Jo Novak; cousins, Valerie and Ed Hatley and their children, Joey, Tommy and Noah; cousin, Brian Smith and his daughter, Kira; cousins, Cynda and Rick Cole and their children, Kristen, Keley and Sam; cousins, Becky and David Wehba and their children, Will and Molly and cousin, Curtis Novak.

Also, surviving Mark are his special family members of West Point Christian Church.

Memorial donations may be made to West Point Christian Church, 1600 S. Richland Road, Yukon, OK 73099.

Mark’s life was celebrated Tuesday at West Point Christian Church, with interment at the Yukon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

DEATH NOTICES

Donna Anderson

Donna Anderson, 71, died Oct. 26. Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 in the chapel of Ingram, Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Bart Cooke

Bart Alan Cooke, 46, died Oct. 26. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Ingram, Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Nancy Haynes

Nancy Haynes, 87, died Oct. 28. Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Norman. (Ingram, Smith and Turner)

Mark Novak

Mark Alan Novak, 61, died Oct. 26. His funeral was Tuesday. (Yanda)

Garry Roles

Garry Ira Roles, 83, of El Reno died Oct. 26. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in El Reno. (McNeil’s)

Martha Turner

Martha Jane Turner, 79, died Oct. 25. Her funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Yanda and Son Funeral Home.