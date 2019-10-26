SWC’s Noland selected for volleyball All-State squad

A little over a week ago, Southwest Covenant volleyball coach Samantha Lindsey described senior Macie Noland as one of the best players in the state.

On Thursday, the members of the Oklahoma Coaches Association agreed, selecting Noland to the West All-State Team for small schools.

Noland finished the season with more than 300 kills and was successful on more than 93% of her serves.

Lindsey said Noland also led the Lady Patriots with digs.

“She led in most categories, except for blocking. She was huge for us this season.

Noland was a four-year starter for the Lady Patriots.

She is one of three seniors on the SWC squad.

The others were Kylie Moseley and Kindle Chamberlain.

Southwest Covenant finished the season in the first round of the Class 4A State Tournament with a record of 26-8.

It was the team’s fourth straight trip to the tournament.

Noland is joined on the Small West Team by Whitney Bowie of Bethany, Mary Streller of Oklahoma Christian, Lindsey Baird of Christian Heritage, Ashlyn Orr of Oklahoma Bible Academy, Alex Black of Heritage Hall, Taylor White of Chisholm, Becky Robinson of Cement, Taylor McClanahan of Crossings Christian School and Rachel Altic of Cache.

The Large West Team includes Madison Hajek of Mustang.