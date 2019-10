Ruth Fletchall

Ruth Ann Fletchall, 80, died Oct. 22. Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Town and Country Christian Church. (Yanda)

Charles Jarvis

Charles Walter Jarvis, 68, died Oct. 23. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang.

Janice Wilcoxson

Janice Kay Wilcoxson, 76, died Oct. 24. Services are pending. (McNeil’s)