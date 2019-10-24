Mustang harriers reassigned to east regional

Mustang High School’s cross country teams are excited about competing Saturday in regionals, but part of that exhilaration comes from the venue.

Originally, Mustang’s harriers were assigned to participate in the Class 6A west regional in Norman, but the Oklahoma Secondary School Activity Association reassigned MHS to Sand Springs.

“With a strong west half of the state, the OSSAA asked us to go to the east regional in Sand Springs,” Mustang boys coach Mike McGarry said.

Lady Broncos coach Greg Osborne said he is thrilled with the change. MHS’ teams will travel to Sand Springs on Friday to be rested for the meet.

“I’m excited for our girls to run against all the east schools,” Osborne said. “We have only seen a few of them this season. It will be new and refreshing to change things up this year and run with the east.”

Sand Springs’ Case Community Park, 2500 S River City Park Road, will host the 3.1-mile races. The girls event begins at 10 a.m. and the boys 10:45.

Osborne, whose team is ranked 10th in the coaches’ 6A poll, thinks the Lady Broncos will be healthier than in recent weeks to challenge Jenks.

“I believe Jenks will be the favorite for the east regional as well as the state meet,” Osborne said.

Jenks sophomore Avery Mazzei is expected to be the east regional pace-setter, Osborne said. She has the girls’ top time this season, 18:48, set Oct. 5 at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, he said.

Mustang freshman ace Lakyn Webb shouldn’t be too far behind Mazzei.

Osborne said Webb bettered her personal record by 38 seconds at the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference meet Oct. 15, by running 19:46.

“Lakyn continues to impress me every race,” Osborne said. “She is an elite runner who works hard every day, and it shows at every race.”

Osborne said he anticipates the Lady Broncos’ regional lineup will be Webb, Katie Jones, Elaina Hinkle, Alex Butler, Alexis Ray, Annistyn Stanley and Emily Wilson.

McGarry thinks Mustang’s boys team, ranked fifth, will be healthier than in recent weeks, too.

MHS’ defending state champion, junior Gabe Simonsen, is feeling better after being nicked up, the coach said.

“Gabe is pretty much ready to go,” McGarry said. “We have some runners banged up, but I feel we could be back to at least 90% (healthy) by regionals, which will make us a much stronger team.”

McGarry said Union, which defeated the Broncos at the Chile Pepper Festival, is probably the best team in the east and is favored to win the regional. Despite not being 100%, Simonsen ran 16:21 to win the COAC and earn conference runner of the year honors.

McGarry said MHS’ boys regional lineup likely will be Simonsen, Brendan Robeaux, Colton Cable, Gunnar Sroczynski, Jaxson Pearson, Andrew Waller and Kyle Bussell.

The 6A state meet will be Nov. 2 on the Edmond Santa Fe course.