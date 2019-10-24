MHS’ Blankenship faces No. 1 Rams, ‘Coach B’

Lee Blankenship grew up wanting to be a football coach and admits much of his motivation came from watching his second cousin, Bill Blankenship, direct programs in the Tulsa area.

“It’s kind of a joke in our family, but you are either a preacher or football coach,” quipped Lee Blankenship, whose father is a preacher.

Lee Blankenship acknowledged he did feel a calling, but it was on the gridiron and not in church. He said Bill is his dad’s age and more like an uncle.

“Bill was a huge factor,” Mustang High’s first-year head coach said. “I based my goals and the way I approached my career on what he did.

“But I never wanted to coach with him. I wanted to coach against him.”

Lee Blankenship will realize that wish at 7 p.m. Friday when “Coach B,” as he’s known around Owasso, brings his unbeaten Rams to Bronco Stadium to battle MHS in a key District 6A-1 game. It also is Mustang’s last regular-season home game.

The Rams (7-0 overall, 4-0 in district) are No. 1 ranked in 6A and roll into town rated No. 23 nationally by USA Today.

Mustang is 5-2 and 3-2 with three straight 6A-1 victories.

“What I do is mine. I’ve never tried to be Bill,” said Lee Blankenship, who would like to build a powerhouse program like his older relative has done.

Bill Blankenship, 62, is a state football legend and member of the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

He coached at Spiro (1986-1989), Edmond Memorial (1990-1991) and built Union (1992-2005) into a perennial title contender.

When Lee Blankenship played quarterback in his youth, he would attend camps ran by Bill Blankenship and stay with his family. Bill’s boys were Lee’s age.

Bill Blankenship became an assistant and coached wide receivers, running backs and special teams from 2007-2010 at Tulsa University.

He became TU’s head coach from 2011-2014, leading the Golden Hurricane to a 24-27 record, 1-1 in bowl games.

Bill Blankenship was the 2012 Conference USA coach of the year, when he led TU to an 11-3 record and a Liberty Bowl win. He was fired following his fourth year at Tulsa.

In 2016, Bill Blankenship coached Fayetteville High School to a 16-1 mark and a state championship in Arkansas’ Class 7A.

Bill Blankenship returned to Oklahoma’s coaching ranks in 2017 at Owasso.

He has a career state high school coaching record of 225-60, according to Chris Wilfong of IWasAtTheGame.com, and won state titles in 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2017.

His Rams teams from 2017 to 2019 have logged 12-1, 7-5 and 7-0 records.

Last week, Owasso rumbled past Southmoore, 55-3, as senior quarterback Cole Dugger hit 14 of 21 passes for 267 yards and five touchdowns. The Rams finished with 532 total yards, including 359 passing.

On Owasso’s roster are at least two seniors who are Division I prospects. They are running back Isaiah Jacobs and cornerback Deuce Mayberry.

Jacobs is the brother of former Alabama star and 2019 first-round NFL draft pick Josh Jacobs of the Oakland Raiders.

Mayberry is one of the state’s premier defensive backs and is committed to the University of Kansas.

Last season, Owasso defeated Mustang, 35-10.