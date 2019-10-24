MHS begins search after coach resigns

Mustang High School will begin the search for its second softball coach in five years after Jamie Roberts tendered her resignation Oct. 14.

Robert Foreman, MHS’ athletic director, confirmed that Roberts resigned her coaching duties four days after the Lady Broncos were eliminated from the regional tournament.

“We would like to thank Jamie for all she’s done for Mustang softball and wish her nothing but the best of luck in the future,” Foreman said in a text.

Roberts said she would continue to teach physical education as a member of the leadership team at Mustang Creek Elementary School.

“It was a joy to serve the Mustang community and share my passion for the game with the youth,” Roberts said in a statement. “I am looking forward to spending more time with my daughter and family.”

Roberts led the Lady Broncos to the state tournament her first three seasons at Mustang, winning the championship in 2017 as MHS went 34-6.

The past two seasons, Mustang saw its season end in regionals.

This year, Mustang finished 22-11, but dropped seven of its last 10 games.

It hosted the Class 6A regional but twice saw leads slip away against Edmond Memorial, which won 4-3 in extra innings on a bang-bang play at home plate to reach the state tournament.

In a text, Foreman said he is confident Mustang can land a coach of the highest ability.

“This is one of the top softball jobs in the state,” Foreman said. “We will have a tremendous talent pool as we’ve had with our other openings.

“We will look to add another quality coach and person as we’ve done with Lee Blankenship (football), Scott Hodges (boys basketball), Katie Bass (girls basketball) and Joe Patterson (baseball). They are all character leaders and highly successful coaches.”

WINNING LEGACY

During her tenure at Mustang, Roberts posted a 140-46 record.

The Lady Broncos compiled a 33-9 mark and reached the state quarterfinals in 2015, were 33-7 and advanced to the state semifinals in 2016 and were 18-13 in 2018.

Roberts’ 2011 Purcell team won a state title, then she went to Enid to start the Northern Oklahoma College program.

Roberts succeeded coach Bryan Howard, who led Mustang to the 2014 state crown, when he became head coach of the NOC program that Roberts had begun.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to coach in such a wonderful community,” Roberts’ statement said about Mustang. “I was able to coach alongside unbelievable coaches at MHS and lead some very talented teams. I wore the Mustang logo with pride and am honored to have been a part of this program.

“I want to thank Mustang Public Schools for the opportunities it afforded me during my time coaching. Go Broncos!”