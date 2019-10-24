Celebration of Mustang’s 50th draws crowds

Last week, Mustang residents connected with the city’s history and with the men and women who serve the community today.

Events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the city’s incorporation included a birthday breakfast Oct. 14 for past and present city and community leaders, a police department open house and animal adoption event Oct. 15 and a fire department open house Oct. 16.

The activities culminated on Oct. 17, the date on which Gov. Dewey Bartlett signed the city charter in 1969.

Children and adults celebrated at Wild Horse Park and the Town Center.

They looked over items that were placed in a time capsule while eating some of the 1,000 cupcakes that were baked for the celebration.

The time capsule was buried Friday and will be opened during the centennial celebration in 2069.

The items in the time capsule included a proclamation signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt and letters from department heads addressed to their successors.

At dusk, “The Love Bug,” a movie popular in 1969, was shown.

The event featured a car show that included 1969 Mustangs.

Wesley Law proudly displayed his 1970 Mustang Boss 429, which came off the assembly line on Sept. 22, 1969.

He recalled seeing a similar car when he first moved to Oklahoma City in 1969.

“I said, ‘What in the world is this?’” he said.

He wasn’t able to afford the car then with his pay from a Borden Dairy job, but has now fulfilled his dream of owning the collector’s item.

The evening ended with a fireworks display donated by TNT Fireworks.

Council member Nathan Sholund thanked city staff for their work on the 50th anniversary celebration.

“It was a real treat for the community,” he said.

“The turnout was great, and people enjoyed being with friends and the rest of the community.”