Yukon sales tax receipts top $2M

Yukon’s sales tax numbers continued to hover just above $2 million in October, according to a report from the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

It is the second month in a row that Yukon has topped $2 million. In September, Yukon received $2,026,372 in sales tax revenue.

For October, the number was about $2,000 lower, but still well above the $2 million mark.

The total was $2,024,332.

That is up more than $146,198 from last year, the report shows.

In August, Yukon received $1,947,461 in sales tax revenue.

Yukon also saw increases in its use tax for October, receiving $179,105. That is up $5,498 over September’s total and more than $62,197 from the amount received last October.

Use tax is collected on items that are purchased outside of the area, but are brought in for use, such as with oil- and gas-drilling equipment.

It also is charged on purchases made on the internet through companies such as Amazon.

Meanwhile, the county’s nine municipalities and the county shared $7,007,848 in sales tax in October. That is down almost $1 million from last October, and $325,580 from September.

The biggests losses came from El Reno, which saw its sales tax dip more than $800,000 when compared to last October; Oklahoma City, which plunged $201,000; and Canadian County, which dropped by $99,000.

Use tax across the county was up $130,000 when compared to last year, but was down $173,000 against September’s returns.

Most cities saw increases in use tax year-over-year.

Mustang saw an increase of $18,622, while Piedmont was up $17,902.

Also seeing a significant increase was Oklahoma City, which jumped $217,933 when compared to last October.

Meanwhile, El Reno’s use tax returns were down more than $212,000.

THE RETURNS

Mustang received $969,534 in sales tax; $79,538 in use tax;

Piedmont received $246,527 in sales tax; $48,858 in use tax;

El Reno received $961,663 in sales tax; $397,538 in use tax;

Oklahoma City received $1,803,464 in sales tax; $878,714 in use tax;

Canadian County received $704,033 in sales tax; $169,037 in use tax;

Calumet received $47,200 in sales tax and $21,393 in use tax;

Geary received $66,656 in sales tax and $7,419 in use tax;

Okarche received $100,515 in sales tax and $20,397 in use tax;

Union City received $83,924 in sales tax; $11,473 in use tax.

The October sales tax distributioin represents actual sales in the final two weeks of August and the estimated sales in the first two weeks of September.