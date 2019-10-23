Patriots continue push toward playoffs

For The Yukon Review

The Southwest Covenant Patriots continue to push toward their goals of making it to the state Class C playoffs.

Thursday, the Patriots found themselves facing one of the toughest teams on its schedule — Covington-Douglas.

Southwest Covenant moved to 7-0 on the season with a 26-20 win.

“They are a pretty good team,” said Patriots’ coach Trey Cloud said of the Wildcats. “They were solid last year.”

“We found a way to win,” he said. “The boys did really well and have continued pressing forward to our goal.”

That goal is a state championship. The Patriots fell one win short of that goal last year.

The Patriots’ offense was somewhat stymied by the Wildcats, who held SWC to just 185 yards rushing on 42 carries.

Senior Drake Rought led the way for the Patriots with 76 yards on 13 carries.

Tyler Kelly had nine carries for 57 yards.

Quarterback Ben Webb had the team’s only rushing score, a 2-yard run in the first quarter to put Southwest Covenant up 8-0.

Meanwhile, the Patriots’ defense was tough, allowing the Wildcats to gain only 99 yards on the ground and 191 through the air.

Covington-Douglas got onto the board in the second quarter when Beau Beasley hauled in a 36-yard pass from Weston Carl to tie up the game.

The Wildcats turned the ball over twice, including a third-quarter interception by Will Haas that he returned 40 yards for a score to put the Patriots up 14-8.

Covington’s 41-yard run in the third quarter tied the score at 14, but Kelly grabbed a 25-yard pass from Webb to lift the Patriots back into the lead, 20-14.

In the fourth quarter, Covington once against tied things up when Beasley snagged a 40-yard pass from Carl.

But it was Haas and Webb’s connection from seven yards out that sealed the win for Southwest Covenant.

“You’ve got to have tests,” said Cloud. “We had some miscues offensively.”

In addition, the Patriots tend to score on big plays. Cloud said the Wildcats weren’t allowing that on Thursday.

He said the Wildcats’ were playing a defense that allowed for short gains, but nothing deep.

“That was their game plan. It was good,” he said.

Kelly led the way in receiving for the Patriots with four catches for 77 yards.

Anthony Cox had two receptions for 36 yards, while Haas had four catches for 29.

Defensively, Kelly had four solo tackles, while Cole Gatlin had three solo tackles, along with two assists.

Cox had three tackles, three assists and a quarterback sack.

The Patriots finished the night with 15 first downs. They were four-of-13 on third downs.

They also racked up 13 penalties for 73 yards.

Southwest Covenant returns home Friday for senior night, when they will face the 0-7 Welch Wildcats.

Cloud said Welch is a team that is struggling. It only has about 15 players on the roster.

They are led by 6-1, 150-pound senior quarterback Seth Hayward.

Hayward is 23 of 76 passing for 236 yards.

Hayward is also leads the team in rushing yards with 202. He’s averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Welch lost 55-0 to Coyle last week.

Cloud said if his squad wins the remainder of their games this season, they will earn home-field advantage.

The Patriots’ final regular season game is at Medford in Grant County. The Cardinals are 1-5.