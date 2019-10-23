Millers seek more than moral victories

For The Yukon Review

Coach Jeremy Reed isn’t here for moral victories.

Three years into his stint at Yukon High, he says the Millers have no use for moral victories.

However, Reed doesn’t want that to take away from the effort his team gave last week against Westmoore.

Despite losing a crushing 50-49 thriller to the Jaguars, Reed saw the most important traits he needs to see from his squad.

“The thing I have told our kids over and over, and will continue to tell them, is that I’m just so proud of how they play,” Reed said. “I’m proud of their effort. I don’t know if you could have gone anywhere in the state of Oklahoma and saw a team play harder than what you saw our kids played.

“It cannot go unnoticed or unpraised on how hard our kids played in that game. In today’s times, you don’t always get that.”

Even with the loss, Reed says Yukon has now set a standard for themselves that he expects them to hit for the rest of the season.

“They’ve now set a standard that has to be reached week in and week out. When you look at the (Edmond) Santa Fe game, obviously that win looks even better now,” Reed said. “We beat those guys by 10, and it could have been even a little more. When you look at the effort that we played with against a great Westmoore team, that’s all you can ask for as a coach, that type of effort, that type of intensity.”

During the season when the Millers haven’t reached the level Reed expects of them, he says much of it has to do with the team’s inexperience.

“I think a lot of it is the type of team we have, which is very youthful,” Reed said. “Thursday night, we played eight sophomores and a freshman. That’s been the theme all year. And when you are playing young kids, you’re going to see ebbs and flows of good and bad.”

The schedule does not get easier for the Yukon (2-5, 1-3) this week. They face defending 6A champion Broken Arrow (5-2, 3-1) on the road Friday night.

The Tigers are in a five-way tie in District 6A-1-1 with Edmond Santa Fe, Jenks, Norman and Westmoore, all of whom the Millers have already faced.

“If you can find a tougher five-game stretch in Oklahoma high school football, I want to see it,” Reed said. “We’re doing that with an extremely young, inexperienced football team. And with the exception of one game, we’re in every one those football games.”

Broken Arrow is coming off a 23-21 loss to Santa Fe last week, a team Yukon has beaten.

“Anytime you get a big win over somebody, then they beat somebody who in the predictors’ eyes is superior, that gives you hope,” Reed said. “I think our kids see that and understand the giant can be taken down, and they were. There is no doubt it gave our kids a lot of different outlooks.”