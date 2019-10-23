County to help with Okarche road projects

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

OKARCHE — The Canadian County commissioners took their meeting to Okarche Monday evening, and they used the opportunity to approve a grant for the town’s Main Street improvements.

The county will pay 10% of the project that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is undertaking.

Kingfisher County and the town also will participate.

A federal grant will provide much of the $1.56 million funding, which will include crosswalk and lighting improvements.

The town of 1,500 residents straddles the Canadian County-Kingfisher County line.

“We couldn’t do this without Canadian County’s help,” Mayor Jeff Sadler said.

Commissioner Marc Hader, whose district includes Okarche, said the county was glad to help.

“You’ve got a great downtown,” he said. “This will make it a little nicer.”

The commissioners also awarded a contract for $80,000 to B&S Construction and Trucking Co. to pave one-third of a mile of 234 Street in Okarche.

A state Rural Economic Assistance Program Grant will cover much of the cost, Hader said.

The Association of Central Oklahoma Governments administers the REAP grants, and the Okarche project placed high in a competition for funding, he said.

“Hopefully, very soon we will have another paved road in the town of Okarche,” Hader said.

He said he was pleased with the turnout of more than 20 people at the meeting.

In other action, the commissioners agreed to hire L.E. Marshall Consulting for $50,000 to update the county’s hazardous mitigation plan. The company was the sole firm to respond to the county’s request for submissions.

The owner of the company, Lauree Beth Marshall, is the assistant emergency management director for Cleveland County.

Marshall’s price is about half of what companies normally charge for such an update, Canadian County Emergency Management Director Andrew Skidmore said.

The update will be good for five years, and it is necessary for the county and local governments to apply for federal grants.