DEATH NOTICES – OCTOBER 23, 2019
Wyatt Aldridge
Wyatt Eastin Aldridge, 3, died Oct. 18. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Ingram, Smith and Turner Mortuary.
Dawn Brewster
Dawn Brewster, 55, died Oct. 17. Her funeral was Tuesday. (McNeil’s)
Thelma Dickerson
Thelma Alrene Dickerson, 80, died Oct. 18. Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Ingram, Smith and Turner Mortuary.
Don Hamman
Don John Hamman, 82, died Oct. 20. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang.
Albert Roux Jr..
Albert Leon Roux Jr., 80, died Oct. 15. Services are pending. (Yanda and Son)
Betty Tharp
Betty Jean Tharp, 94, died Oct. 18. Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Piedmont Methodist Church. (Ingram, Smith and Turner)