Yukon teacher receives national award

A Yukon elementary school teacher is one of four Oklahoma educatiors who have been selected as recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Gena Barnhill is a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Lakeview Elementary School.

She previously taught at Rollingwood Elementary School in the Putnam City School District.

Barnhill has served in the OK Math Leadership Class and the Central Oklahoma STEM Alliance Leadership Class.

She uses STEM practices in her classroom with a focus on real-world applications, her biography states.

The honor, which was established in 1983, is the highest recognition a K-12 math or science teacher can receive for outstanding teaching in the United States.

The honor represents the 2017-18 school year.

Barnhill was in Washintong, D.C., this week to receive the award, which includes a $10,000 prize from the National Science Foundation.

State schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister congratulated Barnhill and the other three recipients for their exceptional work lifting student outcomes.

“These innovative Oklahoma educators have demonstrated excellence throughout their careers in creating new opportunities for children to engage in mathematics and science,” Hofmeister said. “They are incredibly deserving of this national award and represent the exceptional talent of teachers in our state.”

The other recipients included Megan Cannon, the STEM coordinator for Sapulpa Schools; Jayci Harris, a STEM coordinator in Byng and Julie Klingensmith, a math teacher at Norman High School.