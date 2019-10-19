Wilshire project falls short of need

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

The Canadian County Commissioners approved an agreement Monday that will rebuild Wilshire Boulevard from Cemetery Road to past Richland Road.

While they were pleased that this work is being done, they complained that Wilshire from Piedmont Road going east to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike isn’t slated for improvement in the near future.

The $1.3 million improvement of the western section is a joint project of the county, the city of Oklahoma City and the city of Yukon.

County crews will do earthwork for the project, and the two cities will fund the rest of the work.

The road is the dividing line between the two cities.

This section of roadway hasn’t been improved for 25 to 30 years, Commissioner Marc Hader said.

“Let’s be happy about these two miles,” he said.

“The people around Richland Road have been screaming for this work.”

Commissioner Jack Stewart noted that the section between Piedmont Road and the turnpike needs work.

“It’s in pretty bad shape too,” he said.

Oklahoma City makes few road improvements on its streets that are with Canadian County compared to the work it does in other parts of the city, Hader said.

“It’s frustrating that Oklahoma City has the resources to do more than it does in Canadian County,” he said.