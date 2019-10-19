Millers handed heartbreaking loss

For The Yukon Review

In what was their highest scoring game of the season, Yukon needed just one defensive stop.

It didn’t matter how they got it, but they needed just one late in their game against Westmoore if they had any hopes of pulling out a victory.

However, the Millers were unable to get the crucial defensive stand when they needed it and drop a heartbreaking 50-49 contest to the Jaguars at Miller Stadium.

“The players are crushed, heartbroken,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “Crushed and heartbroken.”

However, the Millers had plenty of chances to earn the victory.

They led 49-42 with just under five minutes left in the game when they kicked the ball off to the Jaguars. Led by quarterback Dayton Wolfe, Westmoore drove down the field using up the clock as they went.

With 22 seconds left in the game, the Jaguars had fourth and goal on the Yukon 5-yard line. One stop, and the game would be over.

However, Wolfe hit Dylen Taylor in the corner of the end zone to close the gap to one point. Yet, instead of kicking the extra point and tying the contests, Westmoore elected to go for the two-point conversion and the win.

Once again, all Yukon needed was to get a single defensive stop and the game was theirs.

Wolfe once again found a receiver in the back of the end zone to give the Jags a 50-49 lead.

“I told our whole staff on that drive that if they score they’re going to go for two,” Reed said. “They can’t stop us. They know it.”

Yukon ran for 447 yards. That includes 202 yards from Landon Donoho and 119 out of Caden Hernandez.

The Millers began the night with a shock to the Westmoore system when they scored just 35 seconds into the game.

However, on the ensuing possession, Westmoore completed a 68-yard pass down to the Millers’ three-yard line.

Two plays later, Jaquan Richardson caught a TD pass and tied the game at 7.

On consecutive

possessions, Donoho reached the end zone for scores. That included a 61-yard scamper up the middle. Yukon held a 21-14 lead at the 11:50 mark in the second quarter.

The Millers got the ball back when they recovered the ensuing onside kickoff. That led to a Dutton 25-yard pass to Caden Hernandez.

It was the Millers first completed pass of the night as they went ahead 28-14.

The Yukon defense was on the attack from the outset. Every time Wolfe dropped back to pass, a defender was bearing down him. If they didn’t stop the pass from getting off, they were still able to get a hit on Wolfe.

Wesley Adams gave the Millers a 35-14 lead when he scored from 5 yards out. But Westmoore scored twice right before halftime to cut the deficit to 35-28.

Westmoore tied the game at 42-42 after Wolfe tossed a 54-yard TD pass to start the fourth quarter.

When it was Yukon’s turn to answer, it was Dutton who plunged in from the one-yard line to give the lead back to the Millers with 4:57 left.

Wolfe threw for 356 yards and was especially tough to stop on third and fourth downs.

“We had opportunities to get them off the field and just couldn’t get it done,” Reed said. “To, me that’s kind of where it came down to. Offensively, I believe we punted once in the second half and we shouldn’t have punted. We should have sustained a drive and went and scored. Got to score every time. That’s the goal.”

The loss drops the Millers to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in district play. Once again Reed will have to find a way for his team to bounce back and get ready for Broken Arrow (5-2, 3-1) next week.

“This one is going to sting for a while,” Reed said. “Kids played very hard, did the very best they could and ultimately just didn’t make plays when you have to make a play to win a big ball game. This one is going to hurt for a while.”