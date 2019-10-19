Millerettes finish strong in COAC race

For The Yukon Review

EDMOND — The Yukon girls cross country team had been off for more than a week when they arrived in Deer Creek Tuesday for the COAC Championships.

The last time they had competed in an official meet was Oct. 3.

Despite that, the Lady Millers came out and ran a strong race, taking third overall in the 11-team meet.

“They ran pretty well,” coach Rodney Zimmerman said. “I think when we get to sit down and look at it, we’re going to see some personal records out of that group. We’re also going to see a little bit of close to their PRs, but just off, which is fine.”

Zimmerman said there was a lot of competition at the meet.

“ Team-wise, I’m happy. This is going to be our best COAC finish that the girls have ever had as a team here, so that’s pretty exciting,” he said.

Yukon posted a score of 135.

Deer Creek, which won the girls’ title, came in with 65. Edmond Santa Fe was just ahead of the Millers in second with 120.

Moore, Mustang, Edmond North, Norman North, Norman High, Edmond Memorial, Westmoore and Stillwater rounded out the rest of the field.

Westmoore’s Annabel White cruised to the individual title. She ran the 5k course in 19:20.

Kendell Edelen of Deer Creek came in second, 19 seconds behind White.

Yukon’s Avery Stanley ran a 20:07, which was good enough for sixth place for the sophomore. Freshman Rena Henson took 11th with a time of 20:22.

In the Millers’ previous meet at Southwest Christian, Zimmerman said his team seemed to have found its stride. That carried over into the conference meet.

“We had that really good meet at Southwest Christian where they ran some PRs virtually out by themselves, which is hard to do,” Zimmerman said.

“I just really wanted to see a reproduction of that for them mentally here, with 10 of the top 15 teams in the state running against them. Of course, they’re one of those, but I mentally wanted to see that man. I think we did. We were really close to those results and how they ran, I think. I think several of them mentioned they just felt a little off out there in the middle of the race.”