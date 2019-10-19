City manager proposes increase in utility deposits

New utility customers in Yukon will pay a little more to hook into the system if the city council approves a plan to raise deposits.

Currently, residents seeking new utility services are required to pay a $40 deposit. That is the lowest of any of the area communities, which range from $60 in Norman to $135 in Midwest City.

Mustang charges $75 for new residential customers.

Meanwhile, Yukon only charges $50 for commercial customers. The average for the eight area cities is $113.

City Manager Jim Crosby said Yukon’s rates are too low and if a customer should skip out, the city doesn’t have a way to recoup its

losses.

Crosby has proposed increasing the city’s residential deposit to $85 while the commercial deposit would be increased to $150.

Crosby said the issue of unpaid bills is a problem.

Between July and October, 135 customer accounts were turned over to collections by the city. The total owed was $25,343.99. That is an average of $187.73 per customer, he said.

“That’s money we lose and have a hard time collecting,” Crosby said.

The proposed increased deposits would only affect new customers. Current customers would have the same deposit that is on file.

“The last time we raised our deposits was 1994,” Crosby said.

The deposit proposal is expected to be considered in November.