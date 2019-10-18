OBITUARIES – BINA ERLINE CARTER – DEATH NOTICES – OCTOBER 19, 2019

Bina Erline Carter

Bina Erline (McWethy) Carter, 77, of Yukon died Oct. 1 in Oklahoma City after battling various illnesses for several years.

Bina was born on Oct. 22, 1941, in Hinton to Mildred Mary (Costello) and Kay Albert McWethy.

She was a 1959 graduate of El Reno High School and attended Oklahoma State University.

Bina married Ronald Lee Jackson in 1960, and they had four children; the couple divorced in 1981.

Bina first earned her licensed practical nurse certification in the mid-1960s; later, as a single parent working full-time, she graduated from Rose State College with her registered nurse license.

Bina was a superb geriatric nurse, serving as director of nursing at many area long-term care facilities for more than 35 years, including supervising Spanish Cove Retirement Village’s first “infirmary,” an all-in-one acute care, assisted living and nursing home

facility.

After retirement, Bina enjoyed managing rental properties and caring for her little dogs alongside her husband, Dennis “Doc” Carter, whom she married in 1989.

She is survived by her children: Robin (David) Jackson Oldham, Rhett (Donna) Jackson, Rodney Jackson, and Rhonda Jackson; and grandchildren: Jackson and Tag Oldham, Madeline and Stephen Jackson, and Tabitha Talley; and three well-loved, four-legged friends.

Bina was preceded in death by her husband “Doc”; parents; sister, Louise McKinley and brother, Fred K. McWethy.

A memorial service for Bina is set for 11 a.m., Saturday at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Yukon.

Memorial donations may be made to Pets and People, P. O. Box 850587, Yukon, OK 73085.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

DEATH NOTICES

Jodi Brushwood

Jodi Lynn Brushwood, 47, died Oct 15. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City. (Yanda and Son)

Georgianna Gleason

Georgianna Lea Gleason, 48, died Oct. 15. Her funeral was Friday. (McNeil’s)

Robert Quigley

Robert Orr Quigley, 86, died Oct. 17. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Canadian Valley Baptist Church in Yukon. (McNeil’s)